MIDDLETON - Peter Alan Lundt, age 79, of Middleton, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. He was born on June 13, 1940, in Elkhart, Ind., the son of Milo and Helen (Carpenter) Lundt. Peter graduated from Elkhart High School. He studied and lived abroad in France and St. Lucia which helped shape him into the man he was. Peter studied for his undergraduate at Haverford College, going on to UW-Madison for his doctoral studies. He was a prolific sailor and competed globally. Peter was involved with the Hoofer Sail Club, the International Laser Class Association (ILCA), the Mendota Yacht Club, the Four Lake Ice Yacht Club and Lake Monona Sailing Club. He enjoyed collecting fast cars and was a member of many car clubs. Peter was heavily involved in the Dane County Democratic politics.
Peter is survived by his son, Hans Lundt; daughter, Caroline Cummiskey; former wife and mother to his children, Barbara Segal; and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and former wife, Janice “Bunny” O’Connell.
A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Inurnment will be held at Grace Lawn Cemetery in Elkhart, Ind.
Memorials may be made to American Civil Liberty Union (ACLU) or to Dane County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
