Weather Alert

...PROLONGED PERIOD OF LIGHT SNOW STARTING LATE TONIGHT... .SNOW WILL OVERSPREAD THE AREA LATE TONIGHT INTO EARLY SUNDAY MORNING. WIDESPREAD SNOW IS EXPECTED THROUGH MID DAY SUNDAY, WITH AREAS OF LAKE ENHANCED OR LAKE EFFECT SNOW PERSISTING NEAR THE LAKESHORE INTO SUNDAY NIGHT. ANY LINGERING SNOW SHOULD END BY EARLY MONDAY MORNING. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SUNDAY TO 3 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES EXPECTED. THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS WILL BE ACROSS SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHWESTERN WISCONSIN. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. * WHEN...FROM 3 AM SUNDAY TO 3 AM CST MONDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&