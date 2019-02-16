MONONA / BELLEVILLE, Mich. - David Lee Lunder, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. He was born Feb. 13, 1958 in Madison, to James and Evelyn Lunder. He is a 3rd generation son of Norwegian immigrants. David grew up in Monona, along with all of his cousins, aunts and uncles. He spent many a day on Lake Monona, boating, water skiing, ice skating, and driving the little blue boat. David graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1976, and was an all-conference center on their championship football team. He graduated from Madison College with an Associate Degree in Marketing in May of 1979.
He earned his real estate license and worked as a sales agent for Century 21 Gold Coat in Madison. In 1983, he began his 36-year career with Northwest/Delta Airlines, settled in Belleville, Mich., got married, and had a son. As an airline employee, he always made it a priority to say hello when a friend or relative passed through the Detroit Airport gates. He was a member of Open Arms Church, whose former pastor Jim Richter, traveled hours on a moment's notice to be at his bedside during his final hours. David leaves one son, Andrew, who was the pride, joy and light of his life. We will never forget his unwavering optimism, witty humor, generous spirit, kind heart, and unconditional love for his son.
David was preceded in death by his father and mother. He is survived by his son, Andrew Lunder; his brothers, Steve (Carol) Lunder, Jeff (Lori) Lunder; and a sister, Lori (Jeff) Krajco; nieces and nephews, Matt (Tara) and Chris Lunder, Dillon, Amy and Dane Lunder, Lynnea (Brian) Markovich and Cody Krajco; his former wife, Andrea Harvieux and her son's, Ryan (Sara) Buffa and Kevin Robb.
David's family extends special thanks to Dr. Faiz Rahman, Pastor Jim Richter, and the Delta Airlines family.
Please join us on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. A time for visiting and sharing memories will begin at 10 a.m., followed by a buffet lunch at 12 noon at THE ESQUIRE CLUB, 1025 N. Sherman Ave, Madison.