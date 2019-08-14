MADISON - Richard J. “Butch” Lund, Jr., age 60, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019. He was born on August 19, 1958. He is survived by his mother, Katy Lund; sister, Debbie (Harold) Benson, brothers Mike (Paula) Lund and Dale Lund; four nephews and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Richard Lund Sr.
Interment was at Roselawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Friends of PACT, 600 Williamson Street, Ste. AB, Madison, WI 53703.
