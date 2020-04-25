Lukes, Della F.

SUN PRAIRIE - Della passed away on April 20, 2020, surrounded by family. She decided it was time to help her husband plant those sunflowers in heaven.
Della was born June 4, 1922, the daughter of Emil and Anna Suchomel. She married Clarence Lukes on Oct. 21, 1942.
She was a member of Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary church.
Della worked as head bookkeeper at the Bank of Sun Prairie for 15 years.
Clarence and Della had a small hobby farm in Sun Prairie where they raised chickens and a menagerie of geese and rabbits. They also had a huge vegetable garden where Della enjoyed preserving and freezing, but most of all giving away, the things they grew.
When Clarence passed away at age 88 in 2006, Della moved to Olympic Village where she enjoyed the residents there and the activities provided. She loved to play Euchre.
Della is survived by her son, Rod (Mary) Dodgeville, Judy (Ron) Sun Prairie; and grandson, Timm (Harmony) Waterford, Camie (Charlie) Sun Prairie and Beau (friend, Tracy) Canada; and step-grandchildren, Tina, Black Earth, Brian, Cobb, Jason (Meagan) South Dakota, and Mark (Melissa) Turkey; and seven great-grandchildren. She also has a brother, Lyle (Dorothy); and a sister-in-law, Barb all of Sun Prairie.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Alice Holten, Adeline Weisensel and three brothers, Arthur, Dan and Reuben Suchomel.
There will be no service at this time, but there will be a Celebration of Life at a future time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Colonial Club, 301 Blankenheim Lane, Sun Prairie, Wis. 53590 in her name.
“Yesterday is a cancelled check. Tomorrow is a promissory note. Today is the only cash you have – so spend it wisely.” “Love you to the moon and back”.
