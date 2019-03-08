WISCONSIN DELLS - Roy E. Luke, age 86, of Wisconsin Dells, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2019, at his home. Roy was born Sept. 24, 1932, in Lake Delton, the son of Thomas and Daisy (Waltman) Luke, and was a lifelong resident of the area. Roy graduated from the Wisconsin Dells High School in 1950. He served our country in the Korean War and was a volunteer member of the Lake Delton Fire Department.
Roy worked many years at Badger Ordnance in Baraboo and also farmed most of his life. Roy married Phyllis Bartels in 1958, and they had one son, Richard. In 1977, Richard was involved in a serious car accident and as a result never regained fully consciousness. Richard was a resident of Sauk County Health Care Center in Reedsburg, until his death in 2002. Roy and Phyllis were completely devoted to Richard's recovery and care and spent countless hours by his bedside.
Roy is survived by his son, Gary (Leah) Luke of New Lisbon; sister, Marie (Luke) Thaxton of Elkhart, Ind.; sister-in-law, JoAnn Luke of Lake Delton; grandchildren, Eliana, John, Lauryn; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Phyllis; son, Richard; brothers, Thomas and Daniel; sister, Florence (Timme) and brother-in-law, Harold Thaxton.
A Memorial Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. at DELLS-DELTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH in Wisconsin Dells, with Pastor Lee Bushweiler officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. Burial will be at the Lake Delton Village Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the Harold B. Larkin American Legion Post No. 187 of Wisconsin Dells.
Roy lived life on his own terms to the end. He had suffered many tragedies in his life. Through it all, he was grateful for the support of family, lifelong friends and neighbors who helped him with the farm.
Memorials can be made in Roy's name to the Lake Delton Fire Department. The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells assisted the family. For online condolences go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.