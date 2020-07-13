Luhman, Mildred G.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LANCASTER - Mildred G. Luhman, age 101, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Lancaster Health Services, Lancaster. She was born on Aug. 12, 1918, in Cross Plains, the daughter of Bernard A. and Anna (Frieden) Faust.

Mildred graduated from Middleton High School in 1935. On Sept. 14, 1940, she was united in marriage to Dale Luhman. After their marriage, they lived in Middleton and helped with the war effort. In 1948, when Dale graduated from Palmer Chiropractic School, they moved to Lancaster. Mildred supported her husband in setting up his practice, belonged to the Chiropractic Auxiliary and at one time was the State President. Mildred was a very active member of the Lancaster United Methodist Church. She was an avid Packers, Brewers and Badgers fan. With season tickets, she and Dale didn't miss a home Badger game. She enjoyed dancing, her bridge clubs, golfing, gardening and sewing.

To her two children, Beth Ann Owen and Gary Luhman, she was the best mother they could have ever expected. She supported their many activities, was a Girl Scout leader, a supporter of LHS athletics & music boosters. Besides her children, she is survived by four grandchildren, Eric (Rebekah) Owen, Leslie (Jeff) Misfeldt, Craig Owen and Natalie Luhman; six great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.