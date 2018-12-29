MADISON - Henry Saltonstall "Hank" Lufler Jr., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Madison. He was born April 14, 1944 in New Haven, Conn., son of the late Henry Saltonstall Lufler Sr. and Ruth Hull (Meeker) Lufler. After 35 years together as a couple, he married Michael Gerdes on March 27, 2017, at the Madison home of their dear friend, R. Richard Wagner.
Hank graduated from Amity High School in Woodbridge, Conn., in 1962, and from Wesleyan University in 1966 with a B.A. in Political Science focusing on Government Studies. He received his M.A. in Political Science from UW-Madison in 1967, followed by a Ph.D. degree from the same institution in Political Science with a concentration in Constitutional Law.
During his tenure as a UW student, Hank was an active participant in the politics of the time. In 1968, he volunteered for the Eugene McCarthy campaign for president, where he was involved in the statewide effort. After that effort fell short, Hank departed for Washington, D.C., to spend a year working in the United States Department of Health, Education, and Welfare. He then returned to Madison and taught government studies for one year at Edgewood College.
The bulk of Hank's professional career took place at UW-Madison including service beginning in 1975 as an assistant dean in the School of Education followed by an appointment in 1993 as an associate dean for External Relations. In 1994, he began his role as the chief of staff for Chancellor David Ward. In 1997, Hank oversaw the completion of the renovation of Lathrop Hall. In 2001, he was appointed co-director of WISCAPE. Before retiring on June 30, 2011, Hank managed the completion of the renovation and expansion of the School of Education building. After retiring, Hank took special pride in being a member of the Tandem Press Advisory Board.
In addition to his work as an academic staff member, Hank was also an author of a number of articles and books focused on school discipline and the law. His works include: "Unintended Impact of Supreme Court School Discipline Decisions" (1979), "Debating with Untested Assumptions: The Need to Understand School Discipline" (1979), "Student Rights and Responsibilities: A Handbook on School Law in Wisconsin" (1984), and "School Discipline: Order and Autonomy" (1985). He also contributed chapters to The Yearbook of School Law including: "Compliance and the Courts" (1980), "Past Court Cases and Future School Discipline" (1982), "Pupils" (1988, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991), "Courts and School Policies" (1986), and "Legal Impact Studies: Golden Oldies and Today's Research" (1987). Throughout his career, he was an active member of National Organization of Legal Problems in Education (NOLPE).
Preservation and community were important to Hank and he believed in a life of service. He was active in early Madison historic preservation activities, including rescuing the Brittingham Boathouse from demolition, finding a preservation solution for the historic Magnus Swenson House, and preserving his own landmark Loftsgordon House. He was a founder of the Madison Trust for Historic Preservation and was instrumental in creating the Mansion Hill Period Garden Park. In 1985, Hank was one of the founding members of the New Harvest Foundation, a philanthropic endeavor focusing on the needs of the gay and lesbian community. He was also an avid supporter of the East Side of Madison, helping the Olbrich Botanical Society and the Atwood Community Center, among other groups.
Nature and the environment were also important and a source of joy to Hank. In the 1970s, Hank took many memorable camping and hiking trips to the Grand Canyon with his brother and friends. Early on in his Madison life, he was instrumental as a representative on a gubernatorial commission in developing the first bike paths in Wisconsin. Later in life, he purchased a 120-acre farm in Blue River, known as "Mirador" where he restored a prairie, actively managed the forest, and entertained many with fireworks and fine foods and wine.
In the political arena, Hank served on the Common Council of the City of Madison for seven terms, representing District 16, from 1979 to 1993 as an alderperson. He was president of the Common Council for two terms from 1981 to 1982 and again from 1991 to 1992. After he left the Common Council, Hank served on the Urban Design Commission as a citizen appointee.
Hank is survived by his spouse; his brother and sister-in-law, Peter and Kathy Lufler of Guilford, Conn.; three nieces, Elisa (Dave) Milano of Guilford, Conn., Sarah Huntington Lufler of Pawcatuck, Conn., and Rebecca (Josh) Stefanik of Medfield, Mass.; two grand nephews, Alex and Zachary Milano; two grand nieces, Caroline and Grace Stefanik. Hank was preceded in death by his parents.
At Hank's request, there will be no immediate services. A celebration of his life will be held during the summer of 2019 in Madison. If you wish to be included in the celebration, please register your current e-mail address at henrylufer@me.com.
For those wishing to honor his memory, please make a gift to your favorite charity or to one of Hank's favorites: Olbrich Botanical Society, 3330 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI 53704; Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa Street, Madison, WI 53704; or the Tandem Press Fund - 112300527 c/o University of Wisconsin Foundation, U.S. Bank Lockbox 78807, Milwaukee, WI 53728-0807.