PRAIRIE DU SAC—Wilbur Luetscher, age 95, passed away Nov. 3, 2018 at Maplewood of Sauk Prairie. He was born Dec. 21, 1922, in Sumpter Township, the son of Irvin and Margaret (Accola) Luetscher. He graduated from Prairie du Sac High School in 1940. Wilbur was united in marriage to Nyla Sprecher on Oct. 20, 1948. They farmed the Luetscher homestead in Honey Creek for 30 years. While farming he served on the Honey Creek Town board, Pine Grove School board, Tower Rock School board, and the Farm Bureau board of directors.
Wilbur and Nyla moved to The Windings in Prairie du Sac in 1980. Wilbur was employed by USDA Research Farm until 1987. He was an active member of the Sauk Prairie Optimist Club, served as a volunteer and board member of the Sauk Prairie Food Pantry, volunteered with the Kid’s Companion Program and the Sauk Prairie Hospital, and was an active member of Denzer United Methodist Church and later Concordia United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Nyla; children, Peggy (Bruce) Romenesko of Columbia, Md., Dale (Vickie) of Crystal Lake, Ill., and Dwight (Laurie) of Middleton; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin and Margaret; his brothers, Neal, Melvin, LeRoy; and his sister, Arlene Block.
A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at CONCORDIA UNITED METHODIST CHURCH in Prairie du Sac, and will be followed by a service at the church at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Wilbur’s name to Concordia United Methodist Church or the Museum of Badger Army Ammunition.