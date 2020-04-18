Luetke, Jr., William

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RED LODGE, MONT. / NEW SALEM, N.D. - William Luetke, Jr., age 72, passed away with siblings at his side on April 14, 2020, after a battle with prostate cancer. He was a 1965 graduate of Madison West high school (WIs), a 1969 graduate of Gustavus Adolphus College (Minn), and went on to do postgraduate work at the University of Wisconsin, Madison in biophysical ecology. He then moved to Red Lodge, Mont. where he became a lifelong resident and a long time oil rig worker in many a western state until his retirement.

Bill was a true Mountain man, yet with a soft heart, never married, loved to pursue the wild trout in many a Montana river, loved his many hunting dogs, and Ford Broncos. He was an Eagle Scout, expert fly-fisherman, avid pheasant hunter, and vintage shotgun aficionado.

Bill is survived by his brothers, Art and Charlie; sister, Barb; sister-in-law, Jenifer Rex; nephews, Eli and Trevor; and nieces, Maya, Jessica, Breeze, Hannah, Mary-Pat and Marcy; former brother-in-law, Kent Stahlman and former sister-in-law, Susan Luetke; as well as lifelong great friends, Ian Moskowitz and Monty Ritz. He follows the previous passing of his parents, Dr. Bill and Bette Luetke.

A celebration of life will be held in New Salem, N.D. at a later date on the family lands where Bill, his two brothers, and nephew, Eli met most every October over the past 35 years to hunt the wily pheasant, tell old stories, and enjoy a few whiskeys

