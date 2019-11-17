WHITE CREEK—Terry C. Lueth, age 73, of White Creek, Wisconsin passed away Monday, November 11, 2019, at his home with family and friends present. A celebration of life will be 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at DJ’s Bar and Grill in White Creek. Interment will be at the White Creek Cemetery at a later date. Terry was born April 29, 1946, in Madison, Wisconsin to Clarence and Hazel Lueth. He graduated from Madison East High School in 1965, aside his high school sweetheart Cheryl Lumsden whom he later married in 1967. Terry and Cheryl lived in Columbus, Wis. for many years. Terry started his repair business first repairing televisions for American TV then later moved to auto repair which was known as Lueth’s Garage. Terry was a member of the Columbus Fire Dept. for 25 years. Following his retirement, Terry and Cheryl moved to White Creek where he continued to own and operate Lueth’s Garage. Terry enjoyed motorcycling across the United States with Cheryl. He also enjoyed “beer thirty” with friends and family where he always had a joke or story to tell. His other hobbies included restoring classic cars and raising orphaned raccoons. He lived under the “pay it forward” motto where he selflessly took on jobs to help anyone in need. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Hazel, and brother-in-law, William Meredith. Survivors include his wife, Cheryl Lueth; son, David (Deborah) Lueth; daughter, Cathy (Ross) Firary; granddaughter, April Lueth, and sister, Judy Meredith. Terry’s family would like to thank Dr. Bonebrake, Agrace HospiceCare, Neil, Richie, Julie, Jerry and his many other special friends that he’s met throughout his life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to his family who will then forward them on to area charities. www.roseberrys.com

