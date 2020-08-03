Luers, Richard John ("Lefty")

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EVANSVILLE - Richard (Lefty) John Luers passed away at home on July 31, 2020, in Evansville, Wis. Richard was born in Chicago, Ill., on January 6, 1931, the son of Clarence and Evelyn (Luers) Leff. Richard was raised by his maternal grandparents, John and Bertha Luers.

Richard is survived by his wife of 52 years, Susan (Petterson) Luers, his daughter Marie (James) Kyle, and his son John Luers. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Ella Luers, Joseph Kyle and Thomas Kyle.

Richard is further survived by his three sisters, Lois Streiker, Joyce (Charles) Hudson and Claudia (William) Ogan, his two brothers, Bruce (Gisela) Hannan and John (Julie) Luers. He is also survived by his brothers- and sisters-in-law, Robert (Janet) Petterson, Jean Petterson, Joanne Dingle, Jeanette (Patrick) Finnane, John Petterson and James (Lorraine) Petterson, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Private family services are being held. A public visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home

Evansville. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing rules will be required. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Evansville, with Military Honors by V.F.W. Post 6905 Evansville. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com.

