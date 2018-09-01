VERONA—Lester William “Chickie” Luehring Jr., 54 years old, of Verona, peacefully passed away on Aug. 30, 2018. Chickie was at home, surrounded by his wife, daughter, and sisters. He was born on Oct. 5, 1963, the son of Dona Adams and Lester William Luehring, Sr., in Fond du Lac. Chickie graduated from Mayville High School in 1982. In 1988, Chickie graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh with a Bachelor of Science degree in education, where he was also a member of the men’s basketball program.
He taught and coached at various schools, but he has been a teacher and coach at Madison West High School, since 1994. On July 3, 1993, Chickie married Heidi Zuelsdorf at St. John’s Lutheran Church, in Mayville. They have one daughter, Alexandra. Chickie was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, in Verona.
Chickie is survived by his wife and daughter; sisters, Laurie Kiesow, Lorna (Dave Sabel) Luehring, Lisa (Dan) Heim, and Kathy (Leo) Bonner; brothers, Mike (Susie) Adams, Steve (Nan) Adams, and Tom (Marianne) Adams; nieces, Kelly Ellington, Erin Thull, Brenna Ellington, Sadie O’Dell, Abbey Heim, and Katie Kiesow; nephew, Micah Kiesow; and mother-in-law, Rosemond Zuelsdorf. Chickie is also survived by loving in-laws, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and a host of long time friends. Chickie was preceded in death by his mother and father; stepfather James Adams; father-in-law, Jerome Zuelsdorf; brother, William Brent Ellington and sister, Christine Adams.
Funeral services will be held at ST. JAMES EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 427 S. Main St., Verona, at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, with the Reverend Kurt Billings presiding. A visitation will precede the service from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.. Burial will be held at GRACELAND CEMETERY, Mayville, on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Opportunity 34 Scholarship Fund, at www.opportunity34.org/donations. This fund is to provide high school students with financial assistance for post-secondary education. Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville, is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.