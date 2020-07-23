Ludtke, Richard "Rick"

MIDDLETON - Richard "Rick" Ludtke, age 50, died on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his most favorite place on Butternut Lake. Rick was born in Madison, Wis. on Aug. 10, 1969 to Richard "Dick" and Joy Ludtke.
Rick graduated in 1987 from Middleton High School in Middleton, Wis. He worked as a heavy machine operator most of his life. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, softball and being with his family. In his spare time, he loved working on projects and was passionate about helping others. He also was an avid Badger and Packer fan.
Rick was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother: Joy Ludtke of Middleton, Wis.; children: Megan and Tyler Ludtke of Middleton, Wis.; sister: Jill (Jonny) Thronson of Oregon, Wis.; and niece: Kyrsten George of Oregon, Wis.
A private memorial service will be held at Butternut Lake in Three Lakes, Wis. on Aug. 15, 2020 to celebrate Rick's life.
Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.