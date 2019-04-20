HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - Richard "Dick" Ludlow died in Huntington Beach on April 8, 2019. Dick was born in Madison on Aug. 31, 1931. He graduated from Edgewood High School in 1949, and UW-Madison in 1954. Shortly thereafter he moved to California. He married Sally Shire of Madison in 1964; and retired in 1993, after a successful career with Aerospace Corporation.
Dick is survived by his wife, Sally; sons, Willis (Christine) and Daniel (Christine); siblings, Marilyn Gunderman and Jude Ludlow of Madison, and Ned (Diane) Ludlow of California; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by brothers, Willis and Donald.
A Visitation will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, beginning at 11 a.m., followed by a service at 12 Noon. Burial will follow in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.