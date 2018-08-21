MIDDLETON—Donna M. (Voramwald) Ludeking passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Fitchburg. She was born at home in Madison, to Robert H. and Frieda A. (Gaetzke) Meyer, Sr., on Jan. 5, 1925. Donna attended one-room elementary schools through eighth grade, and graduated from Middleton High School. She went on to attend Madison Business College and was employed by the Wisconsin Council of Agriculture for one year. Donna then worked with the Wisconsin State Division, ending 45 years of service when she retired in 2000. She spent much of her time contributing, through volunteering, to the community and her church.
Donna is survived by her nieces, Jean and Janet Meyer; nephews, Roger (Deb) Meyer and sons, Jason and Andrew; Curtis (Pam) Meyer and sons, Kenneth (Jen) and David (Theresa) and daughter, Sarah (Andrew) Schmitz; Robert (Angie) Meyer III and daughters, Jennifer (Sam) Bowersock, Kimberly and Christy and son, Robert H. Meyer IV; niece, Charlotte (Richard) Johnston and daughter, Heidi (Robert) Ling and son, David (Jessica) Johnston; nephew, Paul H. (Leslie) Dahlk and daughters, Lauren (Michael) Colombo, Annie and Emily Dahlk; and niece, Beverly Bollenbach. She is also survived by step-daughters, Barbara Solenberger and Jane (Gary) Krogh; five step-granddaughters; one step-grandson; many great-grand nephews and nieces; cousins; and friends. She was preceded by her parents; baby sister, Elizabeth Elaine; husbands, George J. Voramwald and Kenneth A. Ludeking; and brother and sister-in-law, Robert H. (Gwendolyn) Meyer, Jr.
Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home at 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to High Point Church or to HospiceCare. Donna’s family offers heartfelt thanks to Randy and Lois Dickson for their kindness. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
