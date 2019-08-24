PRAIRIE DU SAC/LODI - Ralph Harold Luck, age 91, of Lodi, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. A memorial service will be held at LODI UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 130 Locust St., Lodi, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, with the Rev. Peace Kim presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday. A full obituary will follow. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Lodi
Funeral & Cremation Care
157 S. Main St.
(608) 592-3201