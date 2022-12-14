May 11, 1930 – Dec. 9, 2022

MONONA – Lucille K. McKee, age 92, of Monona, passed away on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Meriter Hospital. She was born on May 11, 1930, the daughter of Banford and Kathryn (Hosely) Stugard. Lucille attended the one room country grade school, McPherson, and graduated in 1948 from Verona High School. She was employed at Oscar Mayer and Co. for 40 years, retiring in August of 1991.

Lucille enjoyed good food, playing cards, gardening, baking cookies, listening to country western music, doing and helping with craft wood, and being around family. She worked several years with the 4-H Club, and Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts in Monona.

Lucille is survived by her son, James McKee of Waunakee; daughter, Delores “Dolly” Barber of McFarland; five grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; several cousins; and many good friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Debra Lynn McKee (2006); parents, Banford and Kathryn Stugard; and very special grandparents, Henry K. and Katherine Hosely of New Glarus and Harold and Betsy Stugard of Mount Horeb.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Burial will be held at Springdale Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

God bless all family; help guide them thru life and watch over all. Amen

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420