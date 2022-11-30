AVOCA — Lucille G. Burris, of Clyde, passed away peacefully at the Richland Hospital on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at the age of 93.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lone Rock, Wis. Fr. Nathan Thainase will officiate with burial in the St. Malachy’s Catholic Cemetery in Clyde. Visitation will be held at the church beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of Mass.