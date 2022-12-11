May 20, 1925 – Dec. 1, 2022

DEFOREST/POYNETTE — Lucille E. Pollei, age 97, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

After having five sons, John and Eva Schiltz welcomed their first and only daughter into this world. Lucille Eva Schiltz was born on May 20, 1925, in the farm home on Portage Road, DeForest, Wis. Lucille was affectionately nicknamed Loose Wheels and Lucy Lu. Lucille lived the majority of her life in the DeForest area. She was a charter member of St. Olaf Catholic Church and served on various guild functions. She was a people person and loved helping people and visiting. Her various jobs throughout life were a testament to her commitment to helping people. She received the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award in October 2012 from RSVP of Dane County recognizing her 4012 hours of volunteer work. She was a lover of music especially when she could be dancing. Polkas and a good waltz were her favorites. She also enjoyed watching sports and collecting angel figurines.

Lucille is survived by her five children: William “Bill” Pollei (Nancy “Nina” Lyga-Flick), Dianne Pollei–McMillan (Paul McMillan), Carol (Herbert “Herb”) Wilson, Lois Pollei, and Gerald “Jerry” (Tricia) Pollei. She is also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers: Paul, Andrew, Kermit, Victor, and Arthur Schiltz; and their spouses; and grandson, SFC Jesse B. (Pollei) Albrecht in Iraq.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Peter Pickhardt and staff of UW Health Windsor Clinic, staff from My Choice Wisconsin, Agrace Hospice Care, Dr. Sophie Kramer, Claudia Craemer, and Breah Klemp of UW Health Home-Based Primary Care.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 17, 2022, at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 623 Jefferson St., DeForest, Wis. A visitation will take place one hour prior to the Mass, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. A luncheon will be held immediately after the Mass at St. Olaf Parish Center. Private burial will be at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Cemetery, Sun Prairie, Wis.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Agrace Hospice Care, Boys and Girls Clubs of America, or St. Olaf Catholic Church.

