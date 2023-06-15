Lucille Antoinette Riopell

Feb. 27, 1921 - April 3, 2023

BARABOO - In Loving Memory of Lucille Antoinette (D'Amore) Riopell

Lucille Antoinette (D'Amore) Riopell of Baraboo, WI, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023, at the age of 102. Lucy or Lucia, as she was known, was born on February 27, 1921, in Milwaukee, WI to Michael and Concetta (Cianciolo) D'Amore.

Lucy attended St. Robert's Grade School in Shorewood, Holy Angels Academy High School, and Marquette University, both in Milwaukee.

She married Neal Joseph Riopell on December 7, 1943, at St. Robert's Church in Shorewood. They enjoyed 65 wonderful years of marriage until he preceded her in death on Sunday, March 15, 2009.

Survivors include her two daughters: Constance Mary Haas of Milwaukee and Rosemary Riopell (Nicholas) Sabbia of Urbana, IL and Bonita Springs, FL; seven grandchildren: Christina (Rustin) Keller, Andrea Haas, Robbie (Lauren) Haas, Michael (Melissa) Sabbia, Gina (AJ) Sabbia, Teresa (Nick) Rice, and Augie (Ali) Haas; 15 great-grandchildren: Jack, Luke, and Brady Keller, Rory, Bennett, and Graham Haas, Evan and Anne Sabbia, Evie, Mike, Lucia, Nico, Vito, and Rosa Rice, and Jameson Haas; two sisters-in-law: Patricia D'Amore and Elaine D'Amore; many nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Along with Lucy's husband, Neal, she was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters: Frances and Mary, her brothers: Michael and Salvatore, her son-in-law, Robert Haas, and a granddaughter, Lucy Rose Sabbia.

Lucy and Neal raised Lucy's brothers and sisters after her mother's untimely death at 49 years old. They moved to their Park Street house in Baraboo with their two daughters in December of 1952 and were very active members of St. Joseph's Church and School, including starting the parish's annual summer dinner and festival, which now continues at the Sauk County Fairgrounds.

Additionally, Lucy headed and organized all the girl scout troops as well as taught 7th and 8th grade P.E. at St. Joseph's School. Lucy was also a member of many parish organizations including St. Anne Sodality and Legion of Mary. When her daughters started school, Lucy went to work at JC Penney as a Store Clerk followed by Dr. Don Baxter, DDS, and then Dr. John Lobaugh, DDS as a Receptionist.

Bridge was Lucy's passion along with painting, music, and cooking her Sicilian dishes that she learned from her beloved mother and grandmothers, now passed down to her grandchildren.

Lucy moved to Oak Park Place in August of 2014 and really loved it there. It was Lucy's true second home in Baraboo. Lucy made so many great new friends and was well taken care of by their wonderful staff. No matter who stopped by her apartment, Lucy always made sure they left with candy or a Cheryl's cookie.

Many thanks go out to Dr. Randy Krszjzaniek and the staff at his office, the staff at Oak Park Place, the staff at SSM St. Mary's, St. Clare, the Meadows, and SSM Health At Home, her dear friends Micki Hubatch and Jeanne Botham who made Lucy beautiful every week, and Lucy's circle of friends at Oak Park Place who kept up her social life and helped her in so many ways – too many to mention, but you all know who you are. A very special thank you to Don and Donna Huinker who made it possible for Lucy to live in her home on Park Street after Neal passed away and still helped her out whenever she needed it. Finally, a very warm thank you to Beth and Pete Goethel, who were so good to Lucy when she sold her home, continued to check in and remember her with visits and treats, and brought her to a family party in Milwaukee in August 2022.

To all the family and friends who have been a part of Lucy's life over the past 102 years – MOLTO AMORE!

"It is what it is." -Lucy Riopell

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 11:30 a.m. until the time of mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Vincent de Paul or the International Crane Foundation are appreciated. There will be a luncheon that all are welcome to, following the mass.

Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.