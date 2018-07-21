LA VALLE—Thomas L. “Tommy” Lucht, age 58, died on Saturday July 14, 2018, peacefully in hand with his niece and nephew-in-law, Heather and Chuck. Tommy spent his life farming the family farm which was his most favorite place to be. He enjoyed mowing lawn, cutting hay, plowing, Friday fish fry’s, birthday parties, cooking shows, Hogan’s Hero’s, going to church, hunting and fishing. The perfect day included laps around the farm in his ranger, a visit from family or friends, playing with his dog, a nap, and ending a hard days work with a good supper.
Survivors include his brother and sister-in-law, James (Lori) Lucht of La Valle; nephew, Lucas Lucht of La Valle; niece and nephew-in-law, Heather and Chuck Krutulis II of Little Elm, Texas; great nephew, Chuck Krutulis III; aunt, Margorie Preston of Sun Prairie; two uncles, William Lucht of Fort Atkinson, and John (Joanne) Pearson of Ketchikan Alaska; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Sarah (Pearson) Lucht of La Valle; and his dog, Rex.
Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, at ST. PAUL’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, Big Creek in rural La Valle, with Pastor Robert Butler officiating. Interment will be in St. Paul’s Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Thursday September 6, 2018 at the HOOF FUNERAL HOME, in Reedsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church would be appreciated. The Hoof Funeral Home is serving the family.