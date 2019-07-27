STOUGHTON—Maria Luchsinger, age 86, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Skaalen Home in Stoughton. She was born Jan. 30, 1933, in Madison, to the late James and Mable Hamilton. Maria attended New Glarus Grade School and High School. She married Irvin “Lux” Luchsinger on June 16, 1950. Maria worked for the Stoughton Hospital for 25 years. Hobbies of Maria’s included sewing for family, quilting and gardening, and she volunteered for many years at the Stoughton Opera House, voting poles, and partner of Stoughton Hospital.
Maria is survived by her daughter, Linda (Dan) Lauretic; son, Jim (Sharron Hoff) Luchsinger; daughter, Nan (Gary) Aaberg; daughter, Lanny Sue (Joe) Luchsinger; daughter, Diane (Larry) Femrite; sister, Sue (Harry) Leoffel; sister-in-law, Anne Hamilton; 15 grandchildren, Chris (Lisa) Vike, Corey Vike, Jodi (Mike) Hebel, Traci Gauden (Mark), Jamie Melby (Jeremy), Jeremy Luchsinger (Nikki), Sara (Ron) Lund, Beckie (Scott) Schimelpfenig, Jessie Femrite, Larry Duff Femrite (Leah), Rick Rinden, Erica (Chad) Trow, TJ (Alissa) Luchsinger, Todd (Nicole) Aaberg, and Tanya Haverland; 37 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and is further survived by other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, “Lux”; son, Duff; and brothers, Billy, Jack and Jim Hamilton.
Family and friends will gather for interment at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at EAST SIDE CEMETERY, Stoughton, and a Celebration of Life will be from 12:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday at AMERICAN LEGION POST 59, 803 N. Page St., Stoughton.
