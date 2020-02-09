Lucey, Dean M.

BLACK EARTH - Dean M. Lucey, age 92, of Black Earth, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. He was born on June 15, 1927, in Mazomanie, and was the son of Wilfred and Coletta (Hawley) Lucey.
He was united in marriage to Marguerite Orcutt in August, 1950. Together, they raised six children on their farm. Up until his retirement, Dean spent his entire life farming in the Black Earth Valley. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching Black Earth Home Talent Baseball, Brewers, Packers, and Badgers. Dean also enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in sports when he could.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Marguerite (Peg); siblings, Betty Richgels, George Lucey, and Coletta Ann “Sis” Statz; his children, Mike Lucey, Sue (Don Glover) Lucey, Laurie (Jim) Jeffrey, Kevin (Kate) Lucey, Colleen (Dennis) Hamilton, and Kim (Brett) Holler. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Erik Jeffrey, Megan (Craig) Bruno, Erin Lucey, Spencer (Liz) Hamilton, Mason Lucey, Kelsey Jeffrey, Tayler (Alex) Wille, and Casey (Selena) Hamilton; and great-grandson, Trey Wille.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Donald Lucey, Dorothy Ring, and Connie Lucey.
A Celebration of Dean’s life, for all friends and family, will be held at ROOKIES FOOD AND SPIRITS, 10267 US-14., Mazomanie, at 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at HOLY CROSS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 410 Cramer St., Mazomanie, at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 with burial to follow at the Mazomanie Cemetery.
The family would like to thank SSM Health Hospice for all their care while Dean was at home. The family would also like to extend a special Thank You to mom/grandmother for her loving care for Dean while he was able to live out his wish to die peacefully at home. Without her strength and determination this wish would not have been possible. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
