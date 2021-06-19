Lucas, John Stanley "Big John"

John was a proud member of the Class of 1964 from Dodgeville High School, where his beloved classmates remained lifelong friends. Many of those classmates, as well as numerous local friends kept in contact on a regular basis with visits and phone calls throughout John's life. John was well known for his large stenciled greeting signs that he created for all occasions. The recipients of John's articulate letters and notes of sympathy were a source of comfort. John will be remembered for his generosity, as he baked brownies and cookies and delivered them to friends, neighbors and his healthcare providers. He was the area weatherman, as John made numerous calls notifying those dear to him to take cover and be cautious driving when a storm was approaching. One of John's passions was the fire department, he enjoyed listening to his scanner and knowing what was happening. John had the utmost respect for the local volunteer fire departments. He recognized each and every ambulance he would see and knew which city or village they were from. John was a loyal Packer, Brewer and Badger fan and he followed local sports teams at all levels.