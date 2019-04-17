Try 3 months for $3

MADISON - Patrick Joseph Luby, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Oakwood Village West. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

A full obituary will follow in the Sunday edition.

