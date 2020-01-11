Lubkeman, William F.

DEFOREST - William Fred "Bill" Lubkeman passed away at Fountainhead Homes on Dec. 25, 2019. Bill was born in Germany on Dec. 31, 1925, and came to the United States with his family as an infant.

He is survived by his daughter, Lynn Lubkeman; son, Steve Lubkeman (LeAnn); grandchildren, Matthew Meisner (Frances Armstrong), Bradley Lubkeman (Jackie Murphy), Kelly Lubkeman, Scott Lubkeman; great-grandchild, William Lubkeman; brother, Erich Lubkeman (Nora); and sister, Gloria Stokes.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Lubkeman. Bill and Virginia were married on April 25, 1948, and for many years, operated the Camp Lake Market together in Camp Lake, Wis.

Bill was veteran of World War II, where he served in the U.S. Army Infantry in Europe.

A gathering of friends and family to celebrate Bill’s life, as we share memories and lunch, will be held at Cress Funeral Home, 6021 University Ave., Madison, Wis., on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m. Burial to follow at First Lutheran Cemetery, Middleton, Wis.

The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the staffs at both Fountainhead Homes and Heartland Hospice for the loving care they gave Bill.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com Cress Center 6021 University Ave. Madison (608) 238-8406

