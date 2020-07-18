Lubing, Mary Beth Shiels

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — Mary Beth Shiels Lubing passed away early morning on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, after an extraordinarily courageous battle with cancer. Many of you will remember Mary Beth in her final post as our Law School Registrar, but she served at the Law School in a variety of positions over her 45 years there.

Mary Beth retired from the Law School and University service in 2011.

Mary Beth was born in Madison, Wis. on Jan. 20, 1947. She went to Blessed Sacrament, and on to West High School.

She was the daughter of John Hoffstetter Shiels and Adelin Roth Shiels. She is survived by her husband, Dennis R. Lubing; sisters, Patricia Shiels (Anthony) Ellerd, and Susan (James) Shiels; nieces and nephews, Lisa Ellerd Campbell, Marc Shiels Little, Sara Ellerd Harding, Jason Christopher Little, and Jonathon (Toby) James Little; and six great nieces and nephews.

In the history of the Law School, it is safe to say Mary Beth has no real equal in working with students in order to help them with their academic and administrative needs. Likewise, with staff and faculty on innumerable issues. She has what is known as a “generous spirit.”