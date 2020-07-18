Lubing, Mary Beth Shiels

MADISON — Mary Beth Shiels Lubing passed away early morning on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, after an extraordinarily courageous battle with cancer. Many of you will remember Mary Beth in her final post as our Law School Registrar, but she served at the Law School in a variety of positions over her 45 years there.
Mary Beth retired from the Law School and University service in 2011.
Mary Beth was born in Madison, Wis. on Jan. 20, 1947. She went to Blessed Sacrament, and on to West High School.
She was the daughter of John Hoffstetter Shiels and Adelin Roth Shiels. She is survived by her husband, Dennis R. Lubing; sisters, Patricia Shiels (Anthony) Ellerd, and Susan (James) Shiels; nieces and nephews, Lisa Ellerd Campbell, Marc Shiels Little, Sara Ellerd Harding, Jason Christopher Little, and Jonathon (Toby) James Little; and six great nieces and nephews.
In the history of the Law School, it is safe to say Mary Beth has no real equal in working with students in order to help them with their academic and administrative needs. Likewise, with staff and faculty on innumerable issues. She has what is known as a “generous spirit.”
Mary Beth is simply a treasure, a jewel, who despite health challenges and everything else life and work throws at her, responds as Dean Orrin Helstead said, “With cheerfulness and realism under pressure,” and a big smile. And as Larry Church observed she has been indispensable to us. More than that – a real joy – just as she was a joy to her husband, Dennis.
So congratulations to MB, hail and farewell – we love you! You are one of a kind. We have always known that when you ask, “Is it time to go home yet?” we know that for you, it is impossible to go home before you've helped everyone you possibly can. Thank you Mary Beth, for the kind, generous person you are!
I want to express my gratitude to the UW Carbone Center, and Radiation Oncology. I would also like to express my thanks to Bethany Pluymers, and Kevin Kelly, both deans at the UW Law School, for their assistance with this obituary.
There will be no service. Probably a memorial gathering at a future date.
