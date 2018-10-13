MADISON / COTTAGE GROVE—Ruth Mary Loye, age 95, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, at Capitol Lakes. She was born on April 3, 1923, in Sun Prairie, the daughter of Leslie and Helen (Krebs ) Veith. Ruth graduated from Madison East High School. She married Harold Loye on Feb. 27, 1943, in Madison. Ruth was a full time homemaker, and over the years worked part-time for Triggs’ Bakery, Manchester’s, Madison School of Cosmetology and JC Penneys. She loved baking, sewing, tending to her plants and growing flowers. Ruth loved spending time with her family and her grandkids.
Ruth is survived by her children, Larry (Barbara) Loye, Sandi (Lou) Bernhardt and Luanne (Lyle) Leverentz; grandchildren, Patrick Loye, Jonathan (Krista) Loye, Ann (Tom) Behnke, Amy (John) Van Dyke, Michael (Ali) Bearden, Kayla (Ben Hacker) Roessler, Missy (Jayden) Johnson and Allie (Tony) Brandt; great-grandchildren, Calvin and Wally Van Dyke, Josie and Ellie Loye, Brooks Behnke, Talula, Archie and Pearl Bearden; sister, Margie Matney; sister-in-law, Betty Veith; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; and her parents.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Mark, Brenda, Stephanie, Adele, Brandi, Sue, Nina, Cheryl and Jenn from Capitol Lakes. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
