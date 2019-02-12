ARENA—Gertrude Edna Loy, age 89, of Arena, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at the Maplewood Nursing Home in Sauk City. She was born on Sept. 22, 1929, in Fox Hollow, Richland County, the daughter of Glen Edward and Gertrude Jesse (Kanouse) Maly. Edna was married on Oct. 16, 1948, to Willard John Loy. She owned and operated Edna’s Deli in Spring Green for five years and was a longtime member of the Spring Green American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed gambling, playing Euchre, visiting friends, the Green Bay Packers and Brett Favre.
Survivors include her four children, James (Chris) of Reedsburg, John (Tim) of Eau Claire, Sheryl Loy of Sauk City and Roxana (Pete) Nelson of McFarland; 12 grandchildren; many great and great-great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Marilee Gilbertson; a sister, Ada Balsley; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Gertrude Maly; her husband, Willard Loy; a son, Glen Loy; a brother, George; four sisters, Eva, Elsie, Hazel and Gladys.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at the RICHARDSON-STAFFORD FUNERAL HOME in Spring Green from 12 noon—2 p.m., with burial to follow in the St. Barnabas Catholic Cemetery in Mazomanie. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.
