Lowry, Therese (Dreckman)

Therese was born on August 8, 1968 in Le Mars, Iowa. She graduated at the age of 17 from Potosi High School. She was a gifted musician who enjoy playing the trumpet, clarinet, and saxophone. She toured several summers with the Colts Drum and Bugle Corps. Upon graduating from high school, she joined the US Army and work as a video / television specialist. While serving in the Army, she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, leading to an honorable discharge in 1990. She attended UW-Platteville, majoring in criminal justice. Therese resided in Madison, Wis. most of her adult life. She was known for her dry sense of humor, sarcastic wit, and endless grit and determination. Therese enjoyed going to State Street for ice cream, movies,and burgers and Long Island Iced Teas with her caregiver and friend, Cindy Shaeffer.