Lowry, Therese (Dreckman)

Therese (Dreckman) Lowry passed away after a long battle with MS, on June 14, 2020 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, Wis. She was 51.
Therese was born on August 8, 1968 in Le Mars, Iowa. She graduated at the age of 17 from Potosi High School. She was a gifted musician who enjoy playing the trumpet, clarinet, and saxophone. She toured several summers with the Colts Drum and Bugle Corps. Upon graduating from high school, she joined the US Army and work as a video / television specialist. While serving in the Army, she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, leading to an honorable discharge in 1990. She attended UW-Platteville, majoring in criminal justice. Therese resided in Madison, Wis. most of her adult life. She was known for her dry sense of humor, sarcastic wit, and endless grit and determination. Therese enjoyed going to State Street for ice cream, movies,and burgers and Long Island Iced Teas with her caregiver and friend, Cindy Shaeffer.
Therese was preceded in death by her parents, Ronald and Sheila Dreckman, and her longtime feline companion, Dusty. She is survived by seven siblings: Veronica (Roland) Rieflin, Nate (Amy) Dreckman, Ruth (Joe) Wagner, Justin (Amy) Dreckman, Margaret (Kenneth) Matuszak, Luke (Hannah) Dreckman, and Phillip Dreckman, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Military honors and internment will be held at Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A private memorial service is being planned.
Therese's family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and the Wisconsin Veterans Home staff for the wonderful care given to Therese in the last months of her life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the MS Society to fund research to help end MS forever.
