MADISON—Charles “Chick” Lowe, age 93, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. Chick was loved and respected by those who knew him. He was quick to smile and engage in conversation. Chick was a natural athlete. He was a standout baseball player, speed skating champion, and a high school/college game official for over 45 years. He served in the U.S. Army Infantry during World War II, fought in The Battle of The Bulge, became a POW, and received two Purple Hearts.
Chick attended UW-Madison, where he was a four-year letterman, playing as short stop and 2nd baseman, and was elected Baseball Captain in 1949. He met Beverly Wick on a blind date, and they were married on Aug. 5, 1950. Upon graduating with a B.S. in Physical Education, he began his 40-year career in sales/management with Oscar Mayer. While “retired,” Chick worked at Pitney Bowes and UW Continuing Medical Education, and evaluated officials for Big Ten Women’s bBasketball. He also enjoyed acting with his wife in TV commercials.
Chick was a member of Burke Lutheran Church and was a charter member of Lake Edge Lutheran Church. He was a National W Club member, and was inducted into the Madison Sports Hall of Fame, Wisconsin Basketball Hall of Fame, and the East High School Athletics Hall of Fame.
Chick is survived by his wife, Beverly; son, David (Donna); three daughters, Lynda (Todd) Birkel, Barbara (John) Powless and Marcie (Doug) Quinn; and his grandchildren, Deandra Bieneman, Trevor and Jarod Powless, Courtney and Holly Quinn, and Juliet Trieloff. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Kenneth.
A Memorial Service will be held at BURKE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5720 Portage Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, with Pastor Robert Neubert presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, with military honors at 4 p.m. Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Chick’s name to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711. The family thanks those special people at Oakwood and the red hospice team for their care of Chick and Bev. Dad, we love you so hard!
