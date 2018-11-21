Try 3 months for $3

MADISON—Charles B. “Chick” Lowe, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. A Memorial Service will be held at BURKE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5720 Portage Road, at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, with the Rev. Robert Neubert presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. A full obituary will appear in Sunday’s edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

