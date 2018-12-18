MADISON—Sheryl Ann Low of Madison, passed away unexpectedly in Manitowoc, on Thursday, Dec.13, 2018. She was born on April 28, 1955, in San Francisco, the eldest daughter of Barbara and George Harvey. Sheryl grew up in Erie, Pa., and spent most of her adult life in the Madison area.
She volunteered as an emergency medical technician and worked as a UW Med Flight dispatcher for many years. Sheryl was a fiercely loving mother, a kind and caring sister and friend, and the best and silliest Nana ever. She was tenderhearted, yet snarky, generous and grateful, and a free spirit until her last days. She loved gladiolas, thunderstorms, blues music, eggs benedict, cuddling the babies and kids she babysat and loved like family, laughing with friends, and spoiling her granddaughter.
Sheryl is survived by her daughter, Carissa Low (Niki Kittur); four sons, Brandon, Taylor, Jordan, and Cavan Low; sisters, Kim Lawson and Wendy Benson; brothers, David and Jimmy (Tina) Gabbard; many dear nieces, nephews, and friends; and her beloved granddaughter and light of her life, Ashima Kittur. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children’s Defense Fund at www.childrensdefense.org. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420