Love, Yvonne Carolyn

MADISON - Yvonne Carolyn Love made a quiet exit to once again walk hand-in-hand with her loving husband, Vince, on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 (his birthday). She was born in Madison on Jan. 23, 1926, to John Vernon and Mildred Elaine (Rasmussen) Cairns. Yvonne and Vincent O. Love were married on April 18, 1945, in Madison while he was on leave from his U.S. Navy service in the South Pacific. They raised their family in the house they built on the far East Side and after retirement, she and Vince hit the road in their truck with a bed topper-turned-camper and spent many happy miles touring the western national parks and visiting friends and family. They wintered, then lived year-round, in South Texas until failing health brought them back to Wisconsin to be near their daughter.

Yvonne will be remembered for her cheerfulness throughout her life, rarely complaining even as she became more limited physically and mentally. She enjoyed the company of most people she encountered, engaging in conversation with whoever was nearby. As a homemaker her talent for organization and ability to stretch a dollar gave her family all the basics as well as something extra when needed. She made it look effortless. We cherish memories of Mom happily enduring brutally cold days on her deer stand, hitting as many garage sales as possible on her way to Sennett Middle School during her stint as a nurse's aide, engaged in one project or another around the house, rarely sitting, and, more recently, decked out in her "bling" at her assisted living facility. She enjoyed Cribbage, photographing wildlife, birding, browsing antique stores, and was in her element being a part of any gathering. She was a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church and Eastern Star, Starlight Chapter.