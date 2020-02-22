Love, Yvonne Carolyn

MADISON - Yvonne Carolyn Love made a quiet exit to once again walk hand-in-hand with her loving husband, Vince, on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 (his birthday). She was born in Madison on Jan. 23, 1926, to John Vernon and Mildred Elaine (Rasmussen) Cairns. Yvonne and Vincent O. Love were married on April 18, 1945, in Madison while he was on leave from his U.S. Navy service in the South Pacific. They raised their family in the house they built on the far East Side and after retirement, she and Vince hit the road in their truck with a bed topper-turned-camper and spent many happy miles touring the western national parks and visiting friends and family. They wintered, then lived year-round, in South Texas until failing health brought them back to Wisconsin to be near their daughter.
Yvonne will be remembered for her cheerfulness throughout her life, rarely complaining even as she became more limited physically and mentally. She enjoyed the company of most people she encountered, engaging in conversation with whoever was nearby. As a homemaker her talent for organization and ability to stretch a dollar gave her family all the basics as well as something extra when needed. She made it look effortless. We cherish memories of Mom happily enduring brutally cold days on her deer stand, hitting as many garage sales as possible on her way to Sennett Middle School during her stint as a nurse's aide, engaged in one project or another around the house, rarely sitting, and, more recently, decked out in her "bling" at her assisted living facility. She enjoyed Cribbage, photographing wildlife, birding, browsing antique stores, and was in her element being a part of any gathering. She was a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church and Eastern Star, Starlight Chapter.
You have free articles remaining.
Yvonne is survived by her daughter, Carolyn (former husband Russell Rudolph) Love; sons, John (Jamie) and Todd (Tricia) Love and (James) Roi (Rosalynne Mangalagiri) Jaxen; grandchildren, Nathan (Rebecca Lawrence) and Brendan Rudolph, April (Joshua Fitzpatrick) Love, Kathrin (Jacob) Russell, Lyndsey (Mathew Backstrom) Love, Lacy (Patrick) O'Farrell, and Samantha Love; four great-granddaughters; three great-grandsons; one step-great-granddaughter; three nieces and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Vince; her parents; her brother, Gordon; cherished daughter-in-law, Janet; and an infant great-grandson.
Yvonne's family wishes to acknowledge and thank the many caregivers who interacted with her and made her later years more enjoyable: staff at Oak Park Place, Baraboo and Elmcroft Senior Living, Madison. We are especially grateful for the tenderness shown her the past few weeks at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, Madison, Oak Park Place Skilled Nursing, Madison, and by Agrace HospiceCare staff. A celebration of Yvonne's life will be held Aug. 2, 2020, at "The Cottage".
Memorial donations are suggested to Agrace HospiceCare at Agrace.org/donate or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420