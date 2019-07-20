MADISON - Edward Duwayne Love, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019. A funeral service will be held at BETHANY EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH, 301 Riverside Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019. Burial will be held at the East Side Cemetery, Ridgeway, immediately following the luncheon. Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. at the church until the time of the service on Monday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

Celebrate
the life of: Love, Edward Duwayne
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.