MADISON - Edward Duwayne Love, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019. A funeral service will be held at BETHANY EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH, 301 Riverside Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019. Burial will be held at the East Side Cemetery, Ridgeway, immediately following the luncheon. Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. at the church until the time of the service on Monday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
