Louise R. Klopp

Louise was born in Stone Lake, Wis., and resided in Eau Claire, Milwaukee, Kenosha and Madison before settling in Cross Plains. She was accomplished at all she took on in her 92 years of life. During her younger years, she was a beautician and served on the Hair Fashion Committee at the American Cosmetology Association Conference. As an avid animal lover, she provided compassionate care for horses at her home stable. Being active in the community, her fiery spirit drove her to be a powerful force of nature for the causes she believed in, such as protecting the environment, wise land use planning, and fighting corporate welfare, especially TIF districts. As an activist, she organized three nonprofit organizations, the best known being the Black Earth Creek Conservation Organization. She was so many things, and those who knew her will remember her many accomplishments, hard work, and sense of humor. She was loved and will be missed.