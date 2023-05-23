Louise Marie Alongi

Jan. 24, 1937 - May 19, 2023

LAKE DELTON - Louise Marie Alongi, 86, of Lake Delton, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 19, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was born on January 24, 1937 in Chicago, IL.

Louise worked with special education children for many years in the Cicero School District while living in Cicero, IL. Louise discovered the Lake Delton and Baraboo area which became a favorite vacation destination with her family, and since retirement, made the area a permanent residence.

She enjoyed cooking, swimming, and spending time with friends and family. Her home was truly a loving and caring environment that no one ever left hungry or thirsty. Louise was married to her husband, George, for 55 years before his passing in 2014. They both enjoyed spending time traveling to visit family whenever possible. She was a kind, thoughtful lady with a generous heart.

Louise is survived by her loving daughters: Betty J. Alongi of Lake Delton, and Denise F. (David) Scahill of Vista, CA; sons: Dwayne E. "Tony" (Kathleen) Alongi of Palm Harbor, FL, and Robert G. (Terra) Alongi of Lake Delton; grandsons: Shawn and Patrick Scahill of San Diego County, CA, Julion Vargas of Lake Delton; granddaughters: Marissa (Brian) Lloyd of KY, Ashley Alongi, Nicole Alongi-Stiphany (Matthew), and Angela Alongi, all of Palm Harbor, FL; great-granddaughters: Grace Stiphany, Rosemary Lloyd; and great-grandson, Drake Lloyd.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home, in Baraboo, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. as well as from 10:00 a.m. until the time of mass at the church on Wednesday.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Agrace Hospice and Sylvan Crossings Care Center in Waunakee, WI. Louise was surrounded by love and affection each and every day on her final journey to join her beloved husband in eternal peace.