Louise "JoAnn" Landsverk

Dec. 27, 1932 - July 27, 2023

KING/PARDEEVILLE - Louise "JoAnn" Landsverk, 90, of King/Pardeeville, passed away July 27, 2023 at the Veterans Home in King.

She was born in Rio, WI December 27, 1932 to Alfred and Norma (Benzine) Larson. She spent her youth growing up on farmsteads in the Rio, WI area during the Great Depression. She graduated from Rio High School in 1950 and then attended Madison Business College.

She worked at the Hi-Way Queen Drive-in between Rio and Wyocena where she met her future husband, Erling Landsverk.

They were married February 1, 1951 at the Lutheran Parsonage in Rio, WI and together they raised four children while operating a general contracting business for many years. After her children were grown, she pursued a career in real estate for many years in Columbia, Sauk, and Marquette counties, making many long-lasting friendships and loyal clients along the way.

She is survived by her children: sons: Owen (Deb Hamele), Eric (Linda), Gary (Lisa); and daughter, Amy (Edward Hale); grandchildren: Jennifer, Nicholas, Jacob, Jason and Jonathan; great-grandchildren: Treyten, Kaleb, Kennedy, Riley, Lia, and Genevieve; her brother, Richard (Nancy) Larson; nieces, nephews and many other dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Erling, parents, Alfred and Norma Larson; sisters: Delores (Bud) Fandrich, Donna (Eldred) Ketchum, Lillian Blackley Goslin, Shirley (Jerry) Skogen, Betty Leisemann Milian; brother, Jerry (Barb) Larson; and grandsons: Justin and Christopher.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Bonnet Prairie Lutheran Church in Rio with Pastor Yvonne Marshall officiating. Burial will follow at Bonnet Prairie Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 2, 2023 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Grasse Funeral Home, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Veterans Home in King. The family would like to give special thanks to the wonderful staff of the King Veterans Home and the ThedaCare Hospice team for their kindness and wonderful care during her final months.

Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.