May 11, 1953—Jan. 12, 2023

MADISON—Louise Ann Fowler, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on January 12, 2023, while visiting family in Philadelphia, PA.

Louise was born on May 11, 1953, to Frank and Norma (Junker) Fowler of Pittsburgh, PA. After high school, she followed her brother Jim out to Los Angeles to pursue a degree in Political Science from UCLA. In 1976, after graduating, Louise took a job as a radio DJ in Dillingham, AK. While living in Dillingham she met Norman Bair, and they married on April 28, 1978.

In 1980, she moved to Anchorage, AK, and started working in cable television broadcasting. Over the next 14 years Louise became a distance educator with the University of Alaska, Anchorage, volunteered in the community, and finished a master’s degree and most of a PhD, all while raising two wonderful children.

In the spring of 1994, after becoming totally fed up with Alaskan winters, Louise moved her family to the “mild” climate of Madison, WI. She eventually became Program Director in Distance Education Professional Development at the University of Wisconsin-Madison before retiring in 2013. Louise stayed active over the years by volunteering with Wisconsin Public Television and the Monona Terrace, and working with the Madison non-profit, PLATO.

Louise read voraciously and loved starting new craft projects. She was passionate about life-long learning, and was always seeking out new ideas and new skills. She kept those close to her on their toes with her quick wit and dry sense of humor.

She is survived by her husband, Norman; her brothers: Jim (Laura) and Eric (Janet); her two children: Sam (Kelsey) and Lizzie; and her granddaughter, Lyric.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on March 12, 2023, at the Goodman Community Center in Madison.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the PLATO education fund, at www.platomadison.org.