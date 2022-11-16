MADISON—Louis Remily passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at the age of 97. Lou was proud of his rural roots. He was born the son of Edwin and Louise Remily and was raised on their farm near Turton, SD. He completed his grade school education in a one room schoolhouse and was the only member of his class for all eight years.

Following graduation from Turton High School Lou served in the US Army Rocket Field Artillery for 26 months during WWII, including one year in the Philippines.

Upon his discharge he attended South Dakota State University, graduating with a BS degree in 1950. Lou earned a master’s degree in Public Health from the University of Minnesota while working for the South Dakota State department of Health from 1951 thru 1957, before moving to Wisconsin.

Lou worked for the Wisconsin Division of Health from 1958 to 1988, serving his last 25 years in the Bureau of Quality Compliance. He served as president of the Association of the State Health Facilities Licensure and Certification Directors in 1985, and was a commissioned officer in the US Public Health Services Inactive Reserves for 20 years.

Lou was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish and served on several commissions and as a member of the Parish Council. He also served as a volunteer driver for the American Red Cross Badger Chapter.

Lou was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Sue; his second wife, Mary; and a brother, Daniel Remily. Lou is survived by a daughter, Janet (John) of Phippsburg, ME; a son, Gregory (Julie) Madison, WI; and two stepdaughters: Meg of Stevens Point, WI, and Clare of Naples Island, Long Beach, CA; five grandchildren: Matthew, Sarah, Ellin, Nicole and Zachary; six step-grandchildren: Andrew, Mary, Emily, Jacob, Malia and Cain. He is further survived by his sister, Sister Elizabeth, Sioux Falls, SD; and six nieces: Pamela, Debbie, Cindy, Kristy of Conde, SD, Angela of Warner, SD and Regina of Gettysburg, SD.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Our Lady of Queen of Peace, 401 S Owen Dr., Madison., with Msgr. Larry Bakke presiding. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Louis will be laid to rest at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, 2705 Regent St., Madison, with full military honors, immediately following the service at Queen of Peace. You are invited to Cress Funeral home for a gathering and a light lunch following the service at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.

