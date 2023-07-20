Louis Henry Cernicka

June 26, 1944 - July 11, 2023

NECEDAH - Louis Henry Cernicka, "Butch", 79, of Necedah, WI, passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, La Crosse, WI. He was born June 26, 1944, to Louis and Ann (Thomas) Cernicka, in Chicago, IL.

Louis was a devoted husband to Sandy (Kosiba) Cernicka and a loving parent to their children: Mercedes (Nick Bartels) Cernicka and Zachary (Raquelle) Cernicka. He was also a cherished figure in the lives of his stepchildren: Bridget (James) Rogers, Carl Gagliano, and Paula (Andrew) Stavrakakes. Louis was a beacon of strength and love to his grandchildren: Kyrstin, Bianca, Michael, Josh, Spencer, Louis, Evelyn, Eleanor, Thaddeus, and Allison, and several great-grandchildren. His sister, Joan Cernicka; godchild, Susan; and great-nephew, Jonathan; along with numerous loving family members and friends, who will miss him deeply. Louis was preceded in death by his parents; and his son, Louis Cernicka, Jr. "Porkey"; and two sisters: Geri and Rosalee.

Louis was a dedicated member of the Teamsters Union and drove a truck until his retirement in 1995. He was known for his hard work and commitment to his job.

Outside of his work, Louis was known for his inventive spirit and ability to fix anything. There was always a project underway, a testament to his creativity and relentless drive. He had the knack for turning the ordinary into the extraordinary, a skill that was most evident in rebuilding Chevy trucks. Louis took three trucks and built one good one, which he affectionately named "Frankenstein". His drive for these projects was contagious, and he enjoyed sharing and teaching his children and grandchildren the tricks. He was an inspiration to all who knew him.

Louis was not only passionate about his work and projects but also had a deep appreciation for the outdoors. He loved fishing and hunting, activities. He also enjoyed getting away and going to the casino. Although his luck was not the best here, he felt lucky because of his affection for his big family, which was evident in everything he did. Louis' love and dedication to his family will forever be remembered and cherished.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, July 15, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah, WI. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

