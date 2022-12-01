Sept. 10, 1954—Nov. 23, 2022

OAKLAND PARK, FL—Louis Dale Gander, 68, of Oakland Park, FL. Born in Madison, WI, died November 23, 2022, from Pancreatic cancer.

Mr. Gander was born September 10, 1954, in Dane County the son of Gaylord Keith Gander and Ruth Marie (McDermott) Gander. He married Carol Sue (Davidson) Gander, daughter of Everett and Maybelle (Doeden) Davidson, of Dane County at the Free Methodist Church in Madison, WI, on June 28, 1975. Louis loved writing poetry, a website containing his poems can be found www.ganderpoems.org. Louis wanted to record for posterity that “Jesus Saves.”

Survivors include his wife, Carol Sue of Dodgeville; two sons and two daughters: Dale Gander of Sturgeon Bay, WI, Doris (Chad) Jackson of Oregon, WI, Leon (Angela) Gander of Black Earth, WI, Amanda Gander of Dodgeville, WI; six grandchildren; four brothers: Robert (Carol Ann) Gander of Lodi, WI, Donald (Mary Lu) Gander of Mineral Point, WI, Leland (Kim) Gander of Marshall, WI, Jesse (Lisa) Gander of Larsen, WI; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Louis was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Church of the Nazarene, 360 S. Central Ave, Richland Center. Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon, with a service at 1:00 PM, followed by burial at the Sylvan Cemetery. A luncheon will be offered at 3:00 PM at the Pratt Community Hall, located at 120 N. Park St., Richland Center, WI.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a Children’s Hospital of your choice, Louis hated to see children suffering from cancer.

The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. prattfuneralservice.com.