Louis Chinnaswamy

An accomplished academic, Louis held advanced degrees in Physics, Electrical Engineering and Mathematics. In the United States, he began his career at the U.S. Steel Corporation in Chicago, Ill., as an Electrical Engineer. He went on to become an Educational Consultant with the Wisconsin Technical College System Board from 1974 until his retirement in 2002. After a time, he returned to teach Physics at the collegiate level, where he was affectionately known as “Professor C.” Louis served on the Board of Directors of the Bayview Foundation as a Treasurer for many years. He was also a President of the Association of Indians in America (AIA) Wisconsin Chapter. Louis will be remembered as a deeply religious and beloved family man.