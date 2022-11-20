Oct. 24, 1938 – Nov. 15, 2022
MADISON — Louis Chinnaswamy, “Professor C,” age 84, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. He was surrounded by his loving wife, Catherine, and his devoted children, Auxilia, Phillip, Sharon and Michael.
An accomplished academic, Louis held advanced degrees in Physics, Electrical Engineering and Mathematics. In the United States, he began his career at the U.S. Steel Corporation in Chicago, Ill., as an Electrical Engineer. He went on to become an Educational Consultant with the Wisconsin Technical College System Board from 1974 until his retirement in 2002. After a time, he returned to teach Physics at the collegiate level, where he was affectionately known as “Professor C.” Louis served on the Board of Directors of the Bayview Foundation as a Treasurer for many years. He was also a President of the Association of Indians in America (AIA) Wisconsin Chapter. Louis will be remembered as a deeply religious and beloved family man.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. A light luncheon will follow. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, and also at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bayview Foundation, 601 Bayview Triangle, Madison, WI 53715. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Fitchburg
Funeral & Cremation Care
2950 Chapel Valley Road
(608) 442-5002
Gunderson Fitchburg
Funeral & Cremation Care
2950 Chapel Valley Road
(608) 442-5002