HAZEL GREEN - Sister Kathleen Loughrin, OP, died at St. Dominic Villa, Hazel Green, Wis., Monday, April 29, 2019. Sister Kathleen was born Feb. 12, 1943, in New London, Wis., to William and Genevieve (Leahy) Loughrin, deceased.
Sister Kathleen ministered as teacher and administrator in parish schools of the Madison diocese for over 50 years. She taught at St. James School, Madison, from 1990 to 1993, before her long and dedicated ministry service there as principal from 1993 to 2016.
Prior to that she taught at Blessed Sacrament, Madison from 1965 to 1977, and served as principal, first at Sacred Heart, Reedsburg from 1977 to 1987, and at St. John Vianney, Janesville from 1987 to 1990.
She retired to the Sinsinawa Motherhouse in 2017, and joined the community at St. Dominic Villa in 2019.
She is survived by two sisters; nieces and nephews; and her Dominican Sisters. Behr Funeral Home in Dubuque, Iowa is handling arrangements.