SUN PRAIRIE / DEFOREST—Kirsten G. Lough, age 83, passed away at home on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, due to complications from a hip injury. She was born on Jan. 28, 1935, and raised in Copenhagen, Denmark. After completing her schooling, she worked for an import/export company in Copenhagen. Kirsten met her future husband, Wayne, while providing interpreting services at a family gathering.
Serving in the U.S. Army, Wayne was stationed in Hamburg and had come to Denmark to visit relatives. Kirsten came to the United States in 1964, and they were married in Rochester, Minn. Due to Wayne’s career, they lived in several different states, including Wisconsin, Florida, Idaho and eventually back to Wisconsin in 1977.
Kirsten was a stay at home mom to her two daughters. She enjoyed sewing, making crafts, reading, traveling and later spending time with her grandchildren.
Kirsten is survived by her husband, Wayne; daughters, Tina (Rod) Nelson and Karen Lough; grandchildren, Rylan and Reanah Nelson; niece, Marianne Justesen; nephew, Flemming (Anette) Sponholtz; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Karen; sister, Inger; and brother-in-law, Kjeld.
A private funeral service will be held. The family would like to thank the staff at Agrace HospiceCare and New Perspectives in Sun Prairie for their care and support during the last few months.
Memorials may be made in Kirsten’s memory to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420