Jan. 6, 1934 – Feb. 11, 2023

WAUNAKEE — Louann J. Zibell passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 89 years old, surrounded by family after long battle with cancer.

Louann was born January 6, 1934, to Selma and George Spaanem, proud second-generation Norwegian farmers. She grew up with her younger brother Arlen in Mount Vernon, Wis. She married Roland Zibell on May 31, 1952, in Daleyville, Wis. Together they managed a thriving dairy and tobacco farm in Deerfield, Wis. While on the farm, she tended to the needs of their children, shared the work in the fields, and was known for her generous, kind, and welcoming spirit.

After her husband passed away in 1985, she relinquished her interest in the farm and transitioned to her next chapter. She held positions working in different offices until she retired. She loved bowling with friends and family, polka dances, making lefse, shopped passionately and spent time with her family.

She traveled and danced around the world with her partner of 25 years, Gary Zmania, and finally moved back to Madison in her final years to spend more time with her family.

Louann is survived by her children: Lynnda (Douglas) Milsap, Steven (Deborah) Zibell, Gary (Laura) Zibell, and Rhonda (Mark) Thompson; grandchildren: Katherine (Joseph) Luther, Alexander (Alyssa) Milsap, Rob Zibell (Kia Kientz), Rolland Zibell, and Lisa Zibell; great-grandchildren: Emmeline and Cameron Luther, and Brody and Addison Milsap; and brother, Arlen (Elaine) Spaanem.

She was preceded in death by her parents: George and Selma Spaanem; husband, Rolland Zibell; daughter-in-law, Deborah Zibell; and grandson, Andrew R. Milsap.

“We are sad today that you have moved toward silence but know that all the music does. You have not just visited this world, you have inhabited it and made it richer.”

Louann and her family would like to thank and recognize the compassionate care provided by staffs at the UW Carbone Cancer Center and Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, Wis.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison, Wis. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. A private burial will take place in the Spring.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be sent to Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. and Dane County Humane Society.

“You thought of life as a flower, as common as a field daisy, and as singular.”

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Center

6021 University Ave.

Madison

(608) 238-8406