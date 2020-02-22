Loshek, Thomas Jude

MADISON — Thomas Jude Loshek, age 64, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on July 20, 1955, in Madison, the son of Richard and Genevieve (Genin) Loshek. Thomas graduated from LaFollette High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked for Oscar Mayer and later as a laborer for Madison Public Works. Thomas enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, and tending to his garden.

Thomas is survived by his brothers, Joseph Loshek and Jeffrey (Laurie) Loshek; niece, Eevett Loshek; nephews, Victor (Amanda Fish) Loshek and Benjamin Loshek; and great-nephew, Austyn Loshek. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A graveside service will be held at RESURRECTION CEMETERY, 2705 Regent St., Madison, at 11 a.m., on Friday, June 5, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Tom's name to a charity of choice. Tom's family would like to thank the staff of the VA Hospital and Agrace HospiceCare for all the kind and compassionate care they gave him. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

