July 10, 1929 – Nov. 22, 2022

CROSS PLAINS — Lorren Carl Hoffmann, age 93, of Cross Plains, passed away on November 22, 2022.

Lorren was born on July 10, 1929, to the late Walter and Agnes (Thompson) Hoffmann, on the family farm in the town of Berry, Wis. He married Lucille Evert on September 26, 1953, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Marxville, Wis., and enjoyed 67 years of marriage prior to Lucille’s passing on August 2, 2021. They made their home in Cross Plains where they raised two daughters, Lois and Lynette. Lorren loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed reminiscing about the past, playing bingo and working on his farm. He was proud of playing the accordion and sharing his music with others.

Lorren served in the United States Army, 16th Armored Field Battalion, 2nd Armored Division from May 1955 to May 1957. Upon his return from the Army, he worked in the grocery warehouse industry for Krogers and later for Certco until his retirement. After retiring, Lorren made deliveries for Weavers Auto Parts. He also cut and delivered firewood for many years.

Survivors include his daughters: Lois (Randy) Gilbertson and Lynette (David) Rischmueller; grandchildren: Carla (Jason) Kuiken and Marcus (Carolyn) Gilbertson; two great-grandsons: Carsten Gilbertson and Jonathan Kuiken; step-grandchildren: Stacy (Mike) McMillan and Katie Rischmueller; and four step-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters: Rosella Hering, Luella (Ben) Hodgson, Sharon (Harland) Evert, Ardis Hoffmann and Audrey (Jerre) Personett. He was preceded in death by his wife Lucille; parents, Walter and Agnes; and siblings: Janice Williamson and Clarence Hoffmann.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church, 2427 Church St., Cross Plains, Wis. Visitation will be held at St. Martin’s from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, and one hour prior to the service on Friday. A Military Flag Presentation will follow the church service. Following a lunch, interment will be at St. Paul’s Cemetery, Marxville, Wis.