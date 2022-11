Visitation will be held at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church, 2427 Church Street, Cross Plains, WI, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, and one hour prior to the service on Friday. A funeral service will be held at St. Martin’s Church at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022.