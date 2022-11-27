Jan. 27, 1920—Nov. 15, 2022

MADISON—Lorraine M. “Connie” Allord, age 102, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, in Madison, WI. She was born on January 27, 1920, to George and Ruth (Reibel) Conley in Tomahawk, WI.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Ryan Funeral Home, 5701 Odana Road, Madison. Visitation starting at 9:30 AM until the time of service. Interment will be held at 12:00 PM at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, 2705 Regent Street, Madison with a luncheon following at Kavanaugh’s Esquire Club, 1025 North Sherman Avenue, Madison.

Donations in lieu of flowers are requested to be made to the Women’s Marine Association Scholarship Fund https://www.womenmarines.org/product/wma-donation/.

